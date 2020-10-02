AMHERST, N.Y. — If you were listening close during the first period of the Sabres game versus the Detroit Red Wings on February 6, you may have heard a claim by NBC Sports NHL analyst Pierre McGuire after Sabres left wing Jimmy Vesey broke his stick.

“We were talking to equipment managers today and, because of the coronavirus, there’s shortage of sticks in the National Hockey League.”

McGuire linked the lockdown in Wuhan, China, over the deadly coronavirus outbreak to production delays out of some hockey stick manufacturers there. As a result, McGuire pointed to “a major shortage for these NHL players.”

Is the claim that there is a shortage true? If so, what will the impact be on a sport that already costs Western New York hockey families an astronomical amount of money to keep their kids on the ice?

2 On Your Side’s Steve Brown took these questions to Keith Farkas, the manager of longtime Amherst hockey supply store Great Skate, who also heard the remark on the broadcast.

Did anyone else catch NHL announcers last night saying that there is a hockey stick shortage due to factories in China being closed for coronavirus? I can’t find any news articles about it. — Ruth Bowers (@subaruthie) February 7, 2020

“What Pierre was alluding to was the professional or NCAA atmosphere,” Farkas says. “They order a lot of custom sticks.”

Bauer and CCM are two of the biggest names in hockey sticks, and they’re both made in China. According to Farkas, an order for a custom stick can take anywhere from 3 to 4 weeks on average.

“Now they’re maybe 5 to 6 weeks,” he says. Farkas says at least one of his stick manufacturers says it’s because of the coronavirus.

So the answer is yes. The claim by Pierre McGuire that the NHL is experiencing a stick shortage due to the coronvirus is true. Same goes for colleges with hockey teams, but not for the average youth player using a stick purchased at a local store.

@lookner according to NBCSportsNetwork, the NHL is facing a hockey stick shortage because all stick factories except 1 (Mexico) are located in China, and these factories are shut down because of the virus. — Rural Reindeer (@Nate71_) February 7, 2020

According to 2018 report, youth sports is a $15.5 billion industry. A survey by Utah State found the average family spends $2,292 per year on sports. For hockey families, completely outfitting a child with hockey gear can cost about $500 for younger children and up to $3,000 for older players, according to Farkas. As for sticks, those can easily go above $200 each.