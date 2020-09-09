VERIFY: Claims that Trump administration has not confirmed any Black judges are false

The administration has confirmed a much smaller number of Black judges to the federal bench than previous administrations, but not zero.

We found a claim online shared several different ways, but the gist of it is that President Trump's administration has confirmed 198 judges across the country and not one has been Black.

Has the Trump administration not confirmed a single Black judge?

False, the claim that the Trump administration hasn’t confirmed a single Black judge is not correct.

To give you some context, we compared the numbers between the Trump administration to the Obama administration.

The American Constitution Society

The American Constitution Society shows nearly 4% of President Trump’s judge confirmations have been Black. Under President Obama, 18% were Black.

The demographics of the court nominations have followed a similar suit. Under President Trump, 86% of the judicial confirmations have been white. That's compared to President Obama, where 64% of judicial confirmations were white.

The two are most similar in confirmations of Asian-American judges. Roughly 6% of both presidents' confirmations were Asian-American.





Our Sources:

Our researchers dove right into the Federal Judicial Center data. The FJC keeps track of all presidential judge nominations since the beginning of the country. That data includes gender and ethnicity.

The numbers show, so far, the Trump administration has confirmed 203 federal judges. Of that number, eight have been Black.