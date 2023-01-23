x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Gas Prices Verify

No, gas prices aren’t $1.51 a gallon in the United Kingdom

A viral photo claiming to show gas prices in the United Kingdom is misleading. Gas is actually closer to $7 per gallon in the UK.
Credit: Screenshot/Twitter

A tweet has gone viral, claiming to show that fuel prices in the U.K. are significantly lower than they are in the U.S. The post from Jan. 21 shows a price sign reading 151.9 for regular unleaded fuel and 173.9 for regular diesel.

“Gas is only $1.51 a gallon in the UK. This is what Biden is hiding from you,” the tweet says.

As of Jan. 23, the tweet has been viewed more than 500,000 times.

THE QUESTION

Are gas prices $1.51 a gallon in the United Kingdom, as a viral tweet claims?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

This is false.

No, gas prices aren’t $1.51 a gallon in the United Kingdom. This image shows the price of fuel in British pounds per liter, not dollars per gallon.

WHAT WE FOUND

The photo shows the prices at a BP station in London, England. VERIFY confirmed the location using Google Maps street view

In London, fuel is sold by the liter and the currency is the pound sterling. So to translate that sign into dollars per gallon, we have to do some conversions.

First, there are 3.785 liters in one gallon. 

Second, as of Jan. 20, one pound sterling equals $1.24.

The price seen in the photo shows £1.51 per liter. We’ll convert pounds to dollars -- £1.51 per liter is $1.87 per liter. We multiply that by 3.785 (the number of liters in a gallon) and we get $7.08 per gallon of regular unleaded. 

According to AAA, the current average gas price in the U.S. is $3.42 per gallon of regular gas.

In the U.K., the current average as of Jan. 23 is £1.48 per liter, which would be $6.94 a gallon in the U.S.

Related Articles

The VERIFY team works to separate fact from fiction so that you can understand what is true and false. Please consider subscribing to our daily newsletter, text alerts and our YouTube channel. You can also follow us on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Learn More »

Follow Us

Want something VERIFIED?

Text: 202-410-8808

More Videos

In Other News

Listen: 911 Calls for Meriden fire that injured 5

Before You Leave, Check This Out