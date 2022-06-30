Facebook does not have a lottery promotion. This is a common scam.

A VERIFY viewer recently received an email claiming he was a winner of the “Facebook lottery promotion.” This is one of the most common scams on Facebook.

Facebook is the largest social media platform in the world. In the first quarter of 2022, Meta reported that Facebook had over 2.94 billion monthly active users.

VERIFY viewer Chris H. told our team he recently received an email from Facebook claiming he was one of 20 people selected in a random drawing in the “Facebook lottery promotion.” He wanted to know if this promotion is real or a scam.

THE QUESTION

Does Facebook have a lottery promotion?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Facebook does not have a lottery promotion.

WHAT WE FOUND

Facebook lists lottery scams as one of the most common scams on its platform. According to Facebook, lottery scams are often carried out by accounts or pages impersonating someone a person may know in real life or pretending to be an organization, such as a government agency or Facebook itself.

Facebook says the lottery scam messages typically claim a person is among the winners of a lottery and that they can receive money for a small advance fee. The scammer may also ask the alleged lottery winner to provide personal information, including their physical address or bank details.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) frequently receives reports of social media-related lottery scams on its Scam Tracker and says Facebook is cited as the most common social media network involved.

“Social media companies generally do not operate a lottery or sweepstakes, and any message saying they do is almost certainly a fraud,” the BBB says.

On its website, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says there are three key ways to identify a lottery scam.

First, the FTC says if someone tells you to pay a fee for taxes, shipping and handling charges, or processing fees to get your prize, you’re dealing with a scammer.

“If they ask you to pay by wiring money, sending cash, or paying with gift cards or cryptocurrency to get your prize, don’t do it. Scammers use these payments because it’s hard to track who the money went to, and it’s almost impossible to get your money back,” the FTC says.

The second way to tell you’re being targeted in a lottery scam is if the scammer says paying increases your odds of winning.

“Real sweepstakes are free and winning is by chance. It’s illegal for someone to ask you to pay to increase your odds of winning. Only a scammer will do that,” the FTC says.

Third, if you’re asked to give your financial information, you’re being scammed, according to the FTC.

“There’s absolutely no reason to ever give your bank account or credit card number to claim any prize or sweepstakes. If they ask for this information, don’t give it. It’s a scam,” the FTC warns.

Facebook also provides several tips to help people identify and avoid scams on its platform:

Watch out for scammers pretending to be Facebook representatives. Official company email addresses end in @fb.com and @instagram.com. Facebook and Instagram will never ask for your passwords through email or messages.

Official company email addresses end in @fb.com and @instagram.com. Facebook and Instagram will never ask for your passwords through email or messages. Check your login history for suspicious logins. To do so, go to your Facebook profile settings and click Security and Login.

To do so, go to your Facebook profile settings and click Security and Login. Report all suspicious emails. If you receive a message that you think might be a scam, do not open it and report it immediately to Facebook at phish@fb.com.

If you receive a message that you think might be a scam, do not open it and report it immediately to Facebook at phish@fb.com. Don’t click or open suspicious links. Spam is sometimes spread through clicking on bad links or installing malicious software. Scammers can also gain access to people's Facebook accounts and use it to send out spam.

Spam is sometimes spread through clicking on bad links or installing malicious software. Scammers can also gain access to people's Facebook accounts and use it to send out spam. Don’t give money to anyone who wants to sell you a verification badge.

Don’t trust someone who wants to become an admin for your page. Especially if they offer you payment to you for this role. Instead, report the person or profile to Facebook.

If you’ve been targeted by a lottery scam, you can report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. You also can contact your state attorney general and your local consumer protection office.