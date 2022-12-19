VERIFY: Are UPS and Amazon employees delivering packages in their personal cars?

UPS says their deliveries double during the holidays.

ATLANTA — It's the holiday season and that means shipping companies are busy delivering purchases made online and gifts to loved ones.

Packages left at your front door may come from a delivery driver in a sedan, but are they legitimate employees of UPS and Amazon?

The Question

Do UPS and Amazon drivers deliver in their personal car?

The Source

Atlanta-based UPS and Amazon

The Answer

Yes, some UPS and Amazon workers deliver in their personal cars.

What We Found

“We have to make sure that we have seasonal helpers on hand because of that increased volume,” UPS Human Resources Director Bria Woods said. “So with that we decided to go the route of using personal vehicle drivers.”

Like UPS, Amazon has part-time delivery drivers in personal vehicles. Amazon calls them “flex” drivers because they deliver at their convenience according to the flexibility of their schedule.

Both UPS and Amazon say delivery drivers in their personal cars are given vests and signs to display on their vehicle.

A spokesperson for Amazon says anyone can ask to see a driver’s Amazon ID stored in the Amazon Flex app.

Woods says their drivers have IDs as well.

“They have badges, and nothing is wrong with asking, ‘Hey, can I see your badge?’” Woods said. “Some may have a lanyard on where they could just pull it up. Some may have it on their belt.”