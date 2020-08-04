VERIFY: Experts say gloves do not replace proper hygiene

While wearing gloves to the store or even to grab the mail may make us feel safe, the reality is you could be doing more harm than good.

SAN DIEGO — During this pandemic, we're all doing what we can to stay safe. For some of us, that includes wearing gloves.

It's not just medical staff wearing gloves. Some of us are wearing them at the grocery store, to pump gas, or even to grab the mail.

While they may make us feel safe, the reality is you could be doing more harm than good.

You may have seen video recently posted to Facebook by a nurse in Michigan. In it, Molly Lixey talks about how wearing gloves can often lead to cross-contamination.

She uses paint to demonstrate.

Which may make you wonder, how safe are gloves during this pandemic?

News 8 spoke with Dr. Jyotu Sandhu, who works in family medicine for Sharp Rees-Stealy.

"It's not gonna protect you anymore if your habits haven't changed," he said.

Dr. Sandhu said while gloves do provide extra protection, they don't take the place of proper hygiene.

"The best course of treatment regardless of gloves is making sure that you're washing your hands, and you're using hand sanitizer," he said.

What about cross-contamination - can gloves transmit viruses?

Yes.

Sandhu said gloves are considered fomites, meaning if you touch something that's infected, the next thing you touch can become infected as well.

"If you grab something and touch something else without knowing you need to change gloves or you're touching multiple things then you're running the risk of contaminating other things," he said.

Like grabbing an item in a grocery store and then touching your cell phone or face.

So, what's the best practice when it comes to wearing gloves?

Change them out often, preferably from one setting to another.

When removing them, make sure you're doing it from the inside out.

"Because the inside isn't contaminated with the outside and then we flip the gloves inside out so your only contact with the gloves is the inside portion of the gloves," said Sandhu.

Still, wash your hands after taking them off.

According to the CDC:

"Gloves may have small defects that are hard to see or maybe torn during use, and hands can become contaminated during removal of gloves."

“Proper hygiene is number one," said Sandhu.

