VERIFY: Study finds some face coverings could help spread COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At this point in the coronavirus pandemic, there are so many options when it comes to choosing a mask or face covering.

Ranging from N95 to gaiters. But a new study shows these actually make things worse.

In a study published by Duke University last week, findings show not all face coverings are effective at blocking the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Eric Westman, an associate professor at Duke University’s medical school, had the physics department test the effectiveness of 14 different types of masks and face coverings.

In today’s daily press briefing, Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas's top doctor with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) was questioned about the findings of the study.

“This group of investigators looked at different materials— I believe they looked at 14 different types of material with regard to masks.”

In the study, scientists found N95 masks (the ones used by health care workers) worked best at stopping the spread of respiratory droplets during regular speech.

A surgical mask was a close second.

Less effective was the bandana. While it offers a unique look, the study found it let through about 50% of as many particles as someone not wearing a mask at all.

And the least effective option tested by scientists was the gaiter.

“I would not recommend based on that particular article – the use of gaiters,” Dr. Romero said.

It’s the neck fleece often worn by runners to pull over their face like a mask.

The sample tested by Duke researchers actually made things worse.

Instead of stopping droplets from escaping, it turned larger droplets into smaller ones that stayed in the air longer.

“So, cotton masks, these polyester masks, they work very very well. They work almost as well as surgical masks which is really very nice to know," Dr. Romero said.

What doesn't work well according to Dr. Romero, are gaiters.

"They actually disseminate the spread of the plume of the respiratory secretions outward and may actually promote it.”

So we can verify, gaiters and neck fleeces are the least effective face covering you can wear to prevent the spread of coronavirus.