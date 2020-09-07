Video shows Kenneth Walker's arrest after Breonna Taylor shooting

The video, filmed from a neighbor's apartment, shows multiple officers with their guns drawn calling for Walker to walk backwards from the apartment towards police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cell phone footage posted on social media Wednesday night shows the arrest of Kenneth Walker the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed during the execution of a no-knock search warrant.

The almost three minute-long video, filmed from a neighbor's apartment, shows multiple officers with their guns drawn calling for Walker to walk backwards from the apartment towards police.

"Turn around, face away," one officer said. "Turn around, face away! Turn around and face away!"

The video cuts before an officer can be heard asking Walker if he has been hit by a bullet, to which he responds, "No."

Someone off camera, presumably Walker, sounds as if they are crying. The word "girlfriend" can be heard.

"Keep walking backwards sir," one officer said. "Just step, I want you to step down."

A dog then begins barking as police continue to tell Walker to walk between two vehicles outside the apartment.

"Walk back to me! Keep on walking! Walk down," one officer can be heard yelling.

"I'm trying," Walker says.

Walker then enters frame, his arms in the air as he slowly backs up to officers. An officer then yells for him to get on his knees, which Walker does.

The video then cuts again. Walker can be seen handcuffed as multiple officers walk him towards a car. The person filming then shows the other officers at the apartment complex, saying, "They've really got the SWAT out here and everything."

Juniyah Palmer, Taylor's sister, shared the video on her Facebook page.

"Okay, since the police only wanted to share a small clip of what really happened in those moments ill share the full clip," Palmer said. "Let’s talk about how Kenny is following orders but literally EVERY officer has their guns pointed at him! Racism is really spelt LMPD #BreonnaTaylor #justiceforbreonnataylor #BREEWAY #keepkennyfree"

Walker later gave a Mirandized statement saying he did shoot from the apartment as detectives attempted to serve the search warrant. He was charged with attempted murder for shooting Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg that night.

Attorneys for Walker, a registered gun owner, said he fired at officers in self-defense, not knowing who was coming into the apartment.

On March 26, Walker was released from jail on home incarceration and all charges were dismissed two months later after Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said more investigation was needed.

Walker's 911 calls from that night were released May 28. He can be heard saying "I don't know what's happening — somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend."

