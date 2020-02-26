Watch Live: Columbia Gas to plead guilty in Mass. explosions case

Explosions killed 1 and injured 10

BOSTON — Federal prosecutors say a utility company blamed for natural gas explosions in Massachusetts in 2018 has agreed to plead guilty to breaking pipeline safety laws.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston tweeted Wednesday that Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act following a federal investigation into the explosions that left left one person dead.

The FBI says the company is being held criminally and financially accountable. The company says that it takes full responsibility for the disaster and that it is focused on enhancing safety and regaining customers' trust.

A series of gas explosions an official described as "Armageddon" killed a teenager, injured at least 10 other people and ignited fires in at least 39 homes in three communities north of Boston, forcing entire neighborhoods to evacuate as crews scrambled to fight the flames and shut off the gas.

Authorities said Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence, died after a chimney toppled by an exploding house crashed into his car.