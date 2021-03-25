Florida family finds dead snake in their dryer

A repairman said there might be something wrapped around the machine's motor, but he wasn't expecting to find a snake.

GROVELAND, Fla. — It's not every day in Florida you find a snake in a household appliance, but we're willing to bet it's more often than in other states.

That's just what happened to a family from Central Florida, according to Orlando CBS-affiliate, WKMG.

The Pring family told the news outlet they were having problems with their clothes dryer blowing out a lot of lint. That led them to call a repairman.

WKMG reports the repairman told them it was probably just something stuck in the motor and it would be an "easy fix."

That's when things took a turn. At one point while the repairman was working he just stood up, walked off and said, "There's a dead snake in there," according to WMKG.

The repairman told the news outlet this is not something you'd typically find in a dryer, but it does happen.

Imagine finding THAT in your dryer. 😱 https://t.co/rm9SEGnZEL — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) March 24, 2021

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission says there are 44 species of snakes that are native to the state. FWC says while there are only a few species of serpents that are more commonly spotted in a developed area, any snake could find itself in a city.

You can read more about living with snakes on the FWC website.