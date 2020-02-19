What's in the Sauce?

"I got the recipe when my mom Cecile was literally on her death bed at Uncas on the Thames hospital in 1972. I still have the original manuscript. There was no way she was leaving us without giving us the recipe! I continued to make it for my dad till he passed in 1995 at the age of 90 and my wife and I still savor it."

"We lived in Baltic and had what was called a "combination range" no central heat. The stove heated the house with kerosene burners and the cast iron top was always hot. My mom's sauce would simmer on that top for four hours. No less. A 'chimney' of aluminum foil would contain spatter and let steam escape for the sauce to thicken. The sauce would be thick and red not orange. You could stand the wooden spoon in it. I still reverently use that same spoon. When my wife & I worked as charter crew on a 50' sailboat in the British Virgin Islands in the 80's I cooked it every week from scratch. I'd sent the charter guests on an excursion to the famous baths at Virgin Gorda and while at the dock the sauce would simmer. Yes, slowly for four hours The aroma would waif down the dock and when the guests returned they would just follow their noses to dinner. The sauce is the best because it has spicy flavor, thick body, deep color, style and history. I'm proud to share it with your viewers."