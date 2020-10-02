What’s with all the wrong way drivers on I-95 in Stonington?

STONINGTON- Over the last 14 months, seven people have died on I-95 in Stonington as a result of drivers traveling the wrong way on the highway. And, over the p...

STONINGTON- Over the last 14 months, seven people have died on I-95 in Stonington as a result of drivers traveling the wrong way on the highway. And, over the past week, two more potential disasters were averted, also in Stonington.

At 11:30 Saturday night, Stonington police received word of a wrong way driver spotted at the Connecticut-Rhode Island border headed southbound along 1-9 north.

Fortunately, a Stonington police officer was able to catch up to the 80-year-old man, who was driving, despite a suspended license, just south of exit 91.

“He turned on his lights and the gentleman still didn’t stop and he (officer) went in front of him and cut him off to stop him from really injuring himself or somebody else,” said State. Sen. Heather Somers (R-Groton).

And, last Wednesday afternoon, another elderly man, this one experiencing a medical event, turned off of Route 2, on to the exit 92 northbound off ramp, attempting to head south on I-95. Thankfully, he was stopped by another Stonington cop before he reached the highway.

“The DOT has done a survey,” Somers said. “They’ve gone out and they have concluded that all of the signage meets the requirements by the State of Connecticut.”

“We have replaced and upgraded all of the warning signage at all of the state‘s 700 ramps,” said DOT spokesman Kevin Nursick.

Nursick notes that it’s unclear where any of the three wrong away drivers, involved in fatal accidents in Stonington, since December of 2018, entered I-95.

An accident in Oct. 2019 killed a wrong way female teen driver, from Rhode Island, who slammed into and killed an elderly couple. The teenager also had a suspended license.

A March 2019 Stonington wrong way driver killed popular longtime New Haven area high school football coach Melvin Wells.

“We are talking about people that are drunk, drugged or have medical issues or in some cases there are issues with age,” said Nursick.

Sen. Somers would like to see flashing wrong way signage on exit ramps in her part of the state. However, for now, Nursick says, “every ramp has no less than six redundant, highly visible, retro-reflective, warning signs.”