Cries for help from Colombia reaching Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — For three weeks the people of Colombia have been protesting in cities across the South American country. The protests were sparked by a proposed tax increase that targeted the nation's poorest in an economy already decimated by COVID-19. That spark exploded into a fire, with people fighting against decades of government corruption and the lack of opportunities for everyday citizens. Some of the protests being met with deadly violence at the hands of government forces.

"Oh my God. How can you do this? It’s your country, your people," said Laura Cabezas.

Cries for justice in Colombia echoing from Washington D.C. to Hartford. Colombians living in the U.S. disturbed by the warzone-like images coming out of their beloved nation. John Lugo of New Haven watched helplessly as two of his friends peacefully protesting were killed on video.

"It’s so dramatic seeing people with their brains blown out, seeing the blood on the streets and no one says anything," said Lugo.

Lugo and members of Unidad Latina en Accion delivered letters to Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro calling on her to rally other U.S. lawmakers to stop financial aid to the Colombian government.

"It’s been more than seven decades in which I have been witness, and I can tell you that this is what Colombia has experienced," said Rosario Caiceo.

The protests were sparked over a tax issued on April 28th that targeted public services, food and wages to bolster a Colombian government financially devastated by COVID-19. Protesters claimed the taxes left the nation’s poorest to foot the bill. On May 2, Colombian President Ivan Duque repealed the taxes but the protests continued. The focus turning to decades of government corruption and need for social reform.

"I want to see a better future for the young people because in Colombia every young person dreams to go to another country to get a better education, to better opportunities, to get a good job. I want to see these opportunities here in my country," said Cabezas.

Cabezas, 27, who has family in Meriden spoke with FOX61 from Bogota, Colombia. She says each night awakes a terrifying clash between rebel groups and government forces in the streets of the country’s capital.

"They steal the food. They steal the money. They steal the supplies. It’s very dangerous," said Cabezas.

Within this clash are peaceful protesters. Cabezas describes Colombia’s militarized police built to protect against rebels and illegal drug trade manning the lines against protesters. Their crowd control techniques have led to dozens of deaths.

"It’s a brutal response from the police because the people are just walking, singing, just saying no more corruption and then just gunfire," said Cabezas.

The Colombian Government is reporting 42 deaths. President Duque is reported to have said he respects the peaceful protests but believes his police force doesn’t need significant reform.

Humanitarians say those numbers are way higher citing nearly 1,600 human rights violations in a recent letter to the United Nations. Including cases of murder, attempted murder, torture, and sexual assault.

Protests recently igniting again after a 17-year-old woman committed suicide after allegedly being sexually assaulted by four officers.

"We have tons of reports of abuse including sexual abuse from military forces, people have been disappearing. Close to 1,000 people. The numbers change all the time," said Cesar Abadia.

Abadia, a professor at Uconn's Human Rights Institute and Colombian National, says stopping the violence begins with the Government accepting its wrongdoings and creating actionable change through dialogue with its people.

Recently, President Duque sat down with the National Strike Committee but they could not come to an agreement on terms to end the protests.

"We have the opportunity to really embrace this moment as an example of a vibrant democracy," said Abadia. "Everyone is taking the country into their hands."

In the meantime, Colombia’s young people hope this conflict translates to a better country in the future.

"Please help us because we need it and I’d like to say that Colombia is more than these problems of violence," said Cabezas.