One of the Iranian-American prisoners transferred to house arrest is from Connecticut

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said the five were "unjustly detained" and that he is "immensely relieved" that they have been released from prison.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — One of the five Iranian-Americans being held as prisoners in Iran and recently transferred to house arrest is from Connecticut.

Morad Tahbaz, a Weston resident, is among Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, and two others who have been imprisoned in Iran. Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent was arrested in 2018 and received a 10-year sentence.

"I have worked nonstop with Senator Blumenthal and Congressman Himes to get Morad and his fellow detainees released, and I’m thrilled that this day has arrived. Nevertheless, we will not breathe easy until Morad and Vida are home with their family in Connecticut. I will continue doing everything in my power to bring these American citizens home,” Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy refers to Vida, who is Tahbaz's wife; she is not imprisoned in Iran but was stopped from leaving the county.

"While I am thrilled Morad Tahbaz has been released from Evin Prison, I still unequivocally demand his release to the U.S. and back into the arms of his family," U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said in a statement. "Despite moving to house arrest, Morad remains wrongfully detained and I will not rest until he is finally freed.”

It remains unclear whether the transfer of the Iranian-Americans guarantees that they will make it home.

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council, acknowledged the prisoners’ move to house arrest and described the negotiations for their release as “ongoing” and "delicate.”

“While this is an encouraging step, these U.S. citizens ... should have never been detained in the first place,” she said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor their condition as closely as possible. Of course, we will not rest until they are all back home in the United States.”

It remains unclear how many Iranian-Americans are held by Tehran, which does not recognize dual citizenship.

Iran, meanwhile, has said it seeks the release of Iranian prisoners held in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

