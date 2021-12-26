Save the Children says 2 staff members missing after Myanmar massacre

The two staff members were traveling home for the holidays when they were caught up in the incident and remain missing, Save the Children said on Saturday.

Two members of the international humanitarian group Save the Children are missing after Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and burned the bodies, according to a witness and other reports.

Purported photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Mo So village, where refugees were sheltering from an army offensive, spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February.

The accounts could not be independently verified. The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles.

A villager told AP the victims were killed after they were arrested while heading to refugee camps.

“Save the Children condemns this attack as a breach of International Humanitarian Law. We are horrified at the violence carried out against innocent civilians and our staff, who are dedicated humanitarians, supporting millions of children in need across Myanmar. Investigations into the nature of the incident are continuing but attacks against aid workers cannot be tolerated,” said Inger Ashing, the Chief Executive of Save the Children, in a news release regarding the massacre.

