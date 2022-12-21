2022 top moments in Connecticut sports

From UConn football's magical program turnaround to Xander Schauffele winning at Travelers, FOX61 recaps the biggest sports stories that the year had to offer.

CONNECTICUT, USA — 2022 was filled with thrilling, heartbreaking and unprecedented sports events in Connecticut that won't soon be forgotten.

But, if you need a refresher on what went on in the world of Connecticut sports this year, FOX61 has you covered with the top 10 sports stories.

10. Rockville High School teen defies gender lines

In a male-dominated sport, a Vernon teen took on a challenge that few would. Freshman Molly Wilson of Rockville High School is the sole girl on an all-boys football team. She wears No. 65 and is their starting kicker.

Wilson was noticed via Twitter when the head coach noticed of video of her kicking and quickly was given a spot on the team.

Her teammates treat her just the same as everyone else on the team and that's something she insisted on.

Wilson will continue to play football as her father once did.

9. Tab Ramos hired by Hartford Athletic

The Hartford Athletic wanted to make a big splash in their coaching hire and that's just what they did in the hiring of Tab Ramos. Ramos agreed to a multiyear contract and started work on Sept. 1.

The 55-year-old coached the Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer for 2020 and ’21, led the U.S. at four consecutive Under-20 World Cups, and was an assistant to Jürgen Klinsmann with the full national team at the 2014 World Cup.

Ramos coached his first game with the Athletic in September and the team finished the year with an overall record of 10-18-6 and missed out on the postseason.

He also helped in coverage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with Telemundo.

8. Yale football becomes Ivy League champions

Yale football has become a powerhouse in the Ivy League conference and they only saw more success this year.

The Bulldogs took down Harvard in "The Game" to secure their third Ivy League Championship in five years. This was also Yale's 17th championship in their program's history.

They finished the year 8-2 and 6-1 in conference play.

7. Connecticut natives shine at 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 winter Olympics brought the best out of so many Olympians, especially those that started their journey in Connecticut.

Connecticut was represented in several different sports and events across the competition including, hockey, snowboarding, skiing, figure skating, luge and speedskating.

Lindsey Jacobellis, the Roxbury native participating in women's snowboarding events, took home the first gold medal for Team USA and finished the competition with two gold medals.

To see the results from all of Connecticut's participants click here.

6. UConn men's basketball's record start

Although we won't know the full story of the 2022-23 UConn men's basketball season until next year, from what we saw this year, they're poised to become legendary.

After suffering another first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament in March, UConn headed into the off-season with a lot of roster spots to fill and uncertainty surrounding the team. But all doubt was quickly erased after the Huskies began swept through the Phil Knight Invitational and winning the championship after defeating Iowa State 71-53. Then proceeding to stay undefeated and not beat a team by less than single digits once.

This success vaulted the Huskie's AP rank all the way to No. 2 in the country at the time of this article. This is the highest ranking the team has had since 2009.

5. UConn women's basketball team lose at NCAA Championship

UConn's championship drought was extended to six years with their loss to South Carolina in the NCAA Championship game. Everything seemed to be lining up for the Huskies as star Paige Bueckers, who'd gotten injured earlier and the year and missed several months, was back and healthy in time for the tournament.

They went into March Madness as a No. 2 seed and beat Mercer and UCF in the first two rounds, then took down Indiana in the Sweet 16 and NC State in the Round of 8. They then battled Stanford in the Final Four in Minneapolis to advance to the championship game.

But in the championship game, UConn couldn't muster up any more magic as Dawn Staley and her Gamecocks won their second national title.

4. Xander Schauffele wins Travelers Championship

The 2022 Travelers Championship did not disappoint as packed crowds and a star-studded slate of golfers showed out at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. Rory McIlroy was the leader on day one and day two of the early rounds and caused a firestorm on social media after his comments on LIV golf and some of the previous PGA golfers pulling out of Travelers for it. Mcllroy would eventually fallout off the leaderboards as the tournament went on.

On the final day, two players, Xander Schauffele and Saheeth Theegala were at the top of the leaderboards coming down the home stretch at hole 18. Theegala had a fateful double bogey with the Connecticut crowd watching and Schauffele calmy put in for birdie to capture Travelers' glory.

Schauffele finished the tournament at -19 and shot -2 on the final day.

3. Connecticut Sun lose in WNBA Finals

The Sun were an interesting team all 2022 as they never impressed during the regular season until they caught fire at the end.

It was the playoffs where they took off. In the first round, they beat the Dallas Wings in a best-of-3 series. In the semi-finals, they beat their rival the Chicago Sky who'd beaten them the year previous, in a best-of-5 series to get to the WNBA Finals.

In the finals, they faced the Las Vegas Aces and would leave fans at Mohegan Sun in heartbreak as they lost game four on their homecourt to the Aces and failed to capture their elusive WNBA Championship rings.

The fallout from their loss caused head coach Curt Miller to leave the franchise for the LA Sparks later in the year. Stephanie White was announced as their new head coach in November.

2. Paige Bueckers suffers season-ending injury

The news of Buecker's injury sent shockwaves across Connecticut. UConn was just coming off a heartbreaking defeat in the NCAA Championship game to South Carolina and a season in which Bueckers was not a participant of due to a different knee injury. So hopes were high for the Huskies in the off-season until UConn announced she'd suffered an ACL tear playing pickup basketball and would miss the 2022-23 season.

The loss was a brutal blow to the team as players were in shock when they heard the news. Bueckers although disappointed, took it in stride and took a new approach to the current 2022-23 season. She said she spend this season as a player-coach sitting on the Huskies' sidelines every game helping the team succeed.

The young phenom still has a year left to play at the school so she's expected to return for her senior year season.





1. UConn football makes history

In a year where UConn dominated national headlines, none were more surprising than the rise of UConn football. Last year, the school hired Jim Mora to be their new head coach, who inherited a 1-11 team.

UConn football had always been an afterthought in Connecticut as success was relatively non-existent for the past few years. But Mora since day one instilled a new culture in the program and that culture led to success.

UConn finished their regular season 6-6 despite major injuries to key positions, with key upset wins over No. 19 ranked Liberty and Fresno St. A 5-1 stretch during the season led them to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2015, where later in December it was announced they'd play Marshall in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Despite losing in the Myrtle Beach Bowl to the Thundering Herd 28-14, the progress they made in one season in turning around the program is unprecedented and has garnered national attention.

The Huskies can now build off this season and hope to become a college football powerhouse in the future.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

Jonah Karp is a sports anchor at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jkarp@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

