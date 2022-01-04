These are some of the top stories to hit Connecticut in 2021

From presidential visits to devastating and tragic fires to a slight return back to normal – here are some of the biggest local stories that popped up.

While COVID-19 followed Connecticut into 2021, it wasn’t the only news happening around the state this year.

In early December, the first lady joined Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro in Groton where they attended a Christmas party for families of those on the USS Delaware , the submarine for which the first lady serves as a sponsor.

Biden then traveled to Storrs for the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights at UConn.

In October, President Biden visited Connecticut once more to help promote his “Build Back Better” agenda. While here, Biden visited a childcare center in Hartford while talking about how the “Build Back Better” proposal would help invest in child care and make it free for lower-income families.

Cardona would make more stops throughout the year, including for a 9/11 memorial ceremony in Meriden.

There, the president commented on sexual assault in the military while also praising the number of women graduates that year.

President Biden then visited Connecticut on May 19 to deliver the keynote address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London.

The focus of the trip was to highlight the challenges Connecticut and cities around the country are facing in regard to child poverty and education, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris was next to visit the state on March 23. She made the trip alongside Cardona and Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal. The trip was part of the “Help is Here” tour, which was promoting the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that was passed in February by Congress.

The first visit came by first lady Jill Biden and Cardona. On March 3, they visited a Meriden elementary school one day after Cardona was sworn in to lead the U.D. Department of Education.

Both would wind up visiting Connecticut over the course of the year, along with Connecticut-native Dr. Miguel Cardona, who became Biden’s secretary of education.

As 2021 began, the country still battling the pandemic, President Joe Biden was sworn into office. Unlike in prior inaugurations where people packed into the Washington Mall, thousands of flags took their place this year. It was also a historic day for Vice President Kamala Harris as she became the country’s first female and first biracial vice president in the country’s history.

Burlington Volunteer Fire Department firefighter and EMT, Colin McFadden, had an acute form of Leukemia which was previously undiagnosed. Sadly, working the fire, he suffered complications and suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage. He was later pronounced dead.

On August 10, a fire ripped through the historic New Hartford building. The fire was escalated to a 3-alarm blaze as departments from the surrounding area were called in to assist.

Officials said he had gotten lost and disoriented and when other firefighters arrived to his location, they found Torres and another firefighter, Lt. Samod Rankins, unconscious.

On May 12, 30-year-old Ricardo Torres Jr., a New Haven firefighter, answered the call and ran into a burning home in the Elm City. Sadly, he lost his life.

Connecticut also lost two firefighters in two separate fires over the year as well.

Just days after the February 12 blaze, donations to help rebuild at the camp that Paul Newman founded in 1988 poured in. Soon after, Newmans’ Own brands donated one million dollars and Travelers matched another one million dollars from private donors. Then, the Travelers Championship raised additional funds.

In February, the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford went up in flames, destroying one of the main buildings on the camp’s site. The destructive fire gave way to an outpouring of support to help rebuild what was lost.

The last 12 months saw some tragic and fatal fires across the state.

Tropical Systems hit the Nutmeg State :

Connecticut was visited by four tropical systems over the summer: Elsa, Fred, Henri, and Ida.

Elsa came first as a full-fledged tropical storm on July 9. It was a harbinger of a wet and hot summer that the state would have to endure. With the storm came the first bought of flash flooding Connecticut would come to experience with the coming storms.

With Elsa, rivers and streams overflowed their banks and when a week later, thunderstorms rolled through, more flooding damage was caused.

After Elsa came the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. Fred did not hit the state as a full tropical storm, but its remnants were enough to cause damage.

A tornado was spun up as Fred passed through the state, touching down in Thompson on August 19. Heavy rain also brought headaches for residents and commuters, causing localized flash flooding in areas like West Hartford and Bloomfield.

Tropical Storm Henri four days later on August 23. It came ashore in Westerly, Rhode Island, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. With it came more damaging rain and flash floods.

Heavy downpours caused damage in Manchester as it washed away a road by a condominium complex on Ambassador Drive. No injuries were reported. A tree fell onto a home in Canterbury as well due to the winds and the saturated grounds.

Due to the rain from Henri but also the tropical systems before it, health officials urged people to stay out of the water until it could be tested.

When Henri initially approached Connecticut as a category 1 hurricane, Eversource officials said nearly 800,000 people may lose power. However, throughout the day, the total number of outages across the state stayed below 40,000 customers at one time.

While Henri lacked in its severity, the remnants of Ida, which had made landfall in New Orleans as a category 4 storm, brought the final punch and the end to a rainy summer in Connecticut.

Ida, which struck the state on September 2, killed 45 in its path as it took the northeast by surprise.

The storm dumped several inches of rain across the region and including in Connecticut. The storm blindsided places like New York City which found people trapped in their apartments, unable to get out. At least 13 people died in the city with 11 of them unable to get out of their basement apartments in time.