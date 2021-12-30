A return to the Big East, a golf tournament back in swing, and local Olympians: A look at 2021 sports in Connecticut
National sports were one story, but local sports another. Here's a look at what sports looked like in the second year of the pandemic.
The pandemic caught the sports world off guard with officials scrambling how to get teams back out onto the field in a safe way, and how to even have a crowd while also maintaining safety.
National sports were one story, but local sports another. In 2020, leading into 2021, local sports officials also had to figure out how to accommodate the needs of student-athletes and the pandemic at the same time.
But 2021 was a year unlike any other. The sports world as we know it went through so many changes, and locally, there were still plenty of highlights from start to finish.
All about hoops:
UConn basketball made its triumphant return to the Big East after spending several years away. The men’s basketball program made a surprise run to the NCAA tournament and finished in the top half of the conference.
After a five-year absence from March Madness, the UConn Huskies men's team returned on to face the University of Maryland Terrapins. Down by 11 at the half, UConn fought back to within five points in the fourth quarter, but missed opportunities, particularly at the free-throw line, sent the Huskies home early.
UConn started well but Maryland's defense quickly rebounded and hemmed in the Huskies. UConn was held to just 32% shooting to waste a strong night on the boards. The Terrapins were outrebounded by the physical Huskies but used a strong defensive effort to pull off the win.
Meanwhile, the women’s team went undefeated in league play en route to their 13th straight trip to the Final Four. Sadly, the team fell to Arizona on April 1, 59-69.
Taking center stage for the Huskies was a plucky then-freshman guard by the name of Paige Bueckers. Bueckers set the state and nation on fire game after game.
In December, Bueckers suffered a non-contact injury during the team’s game against Notre Dame. Buecker’s, who was last season’s AP national player of the year, was dribbling in the final minute of the game when she stumbled and twisted her left leg. She’s expected to be out of the game for six to eight weeks while she recovers.
The UConn women’s basketball team also saw a 16-year record topple.
For the first time in a decade and a half, the team fell to the number 11 spot in the Associate Press’ women’s college basketball poll a day after losing a game to Louisville. UConn had been ranked among the first 10 teams in the poll for 313 straight weeks dating back to March 2005.
But UConn wasn’t the only Connecticut basketball program to go dancing in March.
The University of Hartford Hawks made their own destiny.
The men’s basketball program made it to the NCAA tournament for the first time ever, but the celebration was short-lived. The Hartford Hawks put up a fight and for a brief moment in the first half there was a feeling of "we may be on to something here." The final score was 55-79.
One month later, the UHart administration voted to begin the process to downgrade the entire athletic program to division three, a decision that led to unrest on and off the UHart campus.
After spending last season in the bubble, the Connecticut Sun returned to the Mohegan Sun Arena with their best regular season in franchise history. The Connecticut Sun set a new franchise record for the fewest losses in a season and the team's 26 wins tied the organization's record for most wins in a season.
The team also boasted three major award winners: Coach of the Year Curt Miller, Most Improved Player Brionna Jones, and WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones.
November came with a coaching change as Jim Calhoun stepped down as head coach of the University of Saint Joseph men’s basketball team. After a storied career at UConn, the hall of famer was USJ’s founding coach and took the Blue Jays to its first-ever NCAA tournament in his time in West Hartford.
Diamond News:
Baseball returned to downtown Hartford in the spring as pandemic restrictions eased with the rollout of vaccines.
The Hartford Yard Goats took to the field once again at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, welcoming fans back after the pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 minor league baseball season. Another win for the team was being named the top Double-A franchise in the country after withing the 2021 Double-A Bob Freitas Award.
The award, presented by sports magazine Baseball America, recognizes the top franchises for their community involvement, long-term business success and consistent operational excellence.
Baseball America Editor-In-Chief J.J. Cooper said the Freitas Award is their chance to honor the entire operation of a minor league baseball team from the owner and general manager to the ticket taker and clubhouse manager.
The Yard Goats led the league in total attendance for the third consecutive season, according to a release. Since its opening in 2017, more than 1.5 million fans have watched baseball at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
The franchise became the first minor league club in Connecticut to attract over 400,000 plus fans in consecutive seasons and the fastest minor league team in New England to draw one-million fans.
The Manchester All-Stars made a run of their own to the Little League World Series this summer. It was the first time a Connecticut team had gone so far in four years. Even though they did not win the tournament, they were still honored by Gov. Ned Lamont when they returned home.
Travelers Championship:
Fans were also welcomed back to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. Fans were treated to a record-breaking playoff on the tournament’s last day.
Harris English won the title, edging surprise contender Drkamer Hickok after a marathon eight-hole playoff.
But the players weren’t the only winners.
The money is for more than 125 local charities, including the primary beneficiary, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The camp suffered a destructive fire last February. Several buildings burned down, prompting efforts to raise money for its rebuilding.
The organization in charge of the camp was founded in 1988 by Paul Newman. The camp provides summer camp experiences as well as year-round hospital and family outreach programs for thousands of children with serious illnesses and their families free of charge.
In the gridiron:
UConn football made its return after opting not to play last season. But the fanfare quickly faded as the Huskies struggled, winning just one game.
Coach Randy Edsall’s sudden retirement just two weeks into the season gave UConn a head start to find the program’s new leader. In November, Jim Mora was hired to take over the position.
Mora, who has been out of coaching since 2017 after spending six seasons leading UCLA to a 46-30 record, becomes UConn’s 32nd head coach in the program’s history. He also coached four seasons in the NFL – three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the San Francisco 49ers.
The university said Mora, 59, will be designated as an assistant coach through the end of the 2021 UConn football season. He officially began his tenure as head coach on Nov. 28.
According to the university, Mora has agreed to a five-year deal through the 2026 season and he will earn $1.5 million during his first year. The agreement also includes the opportunity for Mora to earn an additional $200,000 annually in performance incentives.
In between the goals:
The Hartford Atheltic soccer team welcomed back a 50% capacity crowd into their friendly match with the New England Revolution in May. It was the largest capacity crowd they have had since the pandemic began. By the end of the month, the team saw a full capacity crowd back.
In July, the U.S. Olympic Women’s Soccer Team played at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford against Mexico.
Tobin Heath scored her second goal in as many games and the United States defeated Mexico 4-0 on Monday in the American women's final match before the Olympics.
The United States is now undefeated in 44 straight matches, the second-longest unbeaten streak in team history. The Americans also extended their winning streak against Mexico to 15 games and improved to 39-1-1 overall. The lone U.S. loss in the series was in a 2010 World Cup qualifier.
Connecticut College made history as the men’s soccer team won the school’s first-ever national title. The Camels, also inactive last year due to the pandemic, won two thrilling matches in the Final Four to take home the championship.
Olympics take center stage:
Connecticut saw some locals head to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, which took place in 2021 after the pandemic pushed the dates.
Kieran Smith, of Ridgefield, won the bronze medal during his 400-meter freestyle at the games. It was the swimming star’s Olympic debut and it almost marked the first time Smith had been on a national team.
Smith is the second Ridgefield High School alum to qualify for the Olympics in swimming. Janel Jorgensen went to the Seoul Olympics in 1988 after winning two gold medals at the PAN American Games.
There was a UConn flavor to the US Women’s Basketball Team at the Olympics. There were 10 current or former Huskies at the Tokyo Games as either players or coaches in both 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 basketball. No other college has come close to having that many players in Olympic basketball history.
The impressive run includes Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, Rebecca Lobo and Maya Moore. With Stefanie Dolson helping the 3-on-3 team win the inaugural tournament, 10 different Huskies have now earned gold medals in the Olympics.
U.S. assistant coach Jen Rizzotti was part of the Huskies' first title in 1995. She helped the 2016 Rio Games team as a scout and now is on the bench assisting Dawn Staley.
There would have been an 11th, but Katie Lou Samuelson had come down with COVID right before the teams left for the Olympics from Las Vegas.
She said in an Instagram post, "I am devastated to share that after getting sick with COVID-19, I will not be able to go and compete in Tokyo. Competing in the Olympics has been a dream of mins since I was a little girl and I hope some day soon, I can come back to realize that dream."
Another coach also made his way to the Olympics for the third time.
Orange native Jim Ronai had already gone to two winter Olympic games with bobsled and skeleton teams. He now has his own strength and conditioning, and physical therapy business.
Ronai now went to the Olympics as the strength and conditioning coach for the USA baseball team, along with being a physical therapist and as an assistant athletic trainer.
He said after he got back that while all of the Olympic games he’s attended have been special, Tokyo was the best.
With the summer games done, next up is the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team hosted Canada at the XL Center in Hartford in October as part of the My Why Tour in preparation for the Beijing games. The Americans have won five straight world titles and will head to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in February as the defending gold medalist.
