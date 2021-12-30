A return to the Big East, a golf tournament back in swing, and local Olympians: A look at 2021 sports in Connecticut

National sports were one story, but local sports another. Here's a look at what sports looked like in the second year of the pandemic.

But 2021 was a year unlike any other. The sports world as we know it went through so many changes, and locally, there were still plenty of highlights from start to finish.

In 2020, leading into 2021, local sports officials also had to figure out how to accommodate the needs of student-athletes and the pandemic at the same time.

The pandemic caught the sports world off guard with officials scrambling how to get teams back out onto the field in a safe way, and how to even have a crowd while also maintaining safety.

All about hoops :

UConn basketball made its triumphant return to the Big East after spending several years away. The men’s basketball program made a surprise run to the NCAA tournament and finished in the top half of the conference.

After a five-year absence from March Madness, the UConn Huskies men's team returned on to face the University of Maryland Terrapins. Down by 11 at the half, UConn fought back to within five points in the fourth quarter, but missed opportunities, particularly at the free-throw line, sent the Huskies home early.

UConn started well but Maryland's defense quickly rebounded and hemmed in the Huskies. UConn was held to just 32% shooting to waste a strong night on the boards. The Terrapins were outrebounded by the physical Huskies but used a strong defensive effort to pull off the win.

Meanwhile, the women’s team went undefeated in league play en route to their 13th straight trip to the Final Four. Sadly, the team fell to Arizona on April 1, 59-69.

Taking center stage for the Huskies was a plucky then-freshman guard by the name of Paige Bueckers. Bueckers set the state and nation on fire game after game.

In December, Bueckers suffered a non-contact injury during the team’s game against Notre Dame. Buecker’s, who was last season’s AP national player of the year, was dribbling in the final minute of the game when she stumbled and twisted her left leg. She’s expected to be out of the game for six to eight weeks while she recovers.

The UConn women’s basketball team also saw a 16-year record topple.

For the first time in a decade and a half, the team fell to the number 11 spot in the Associate Press’ women’s college basketball poll a day after losing a game to Louisville. UConn had been ranked among the first 10 teams in the poll for 313 straight weeks dating back to March 2005.

But UConn wasn’t the only Connecticut basketball program to go dancing in March.

The University of Hartford Hawks made their own destiny.

The men’s basketball program made it to the NCAA tournament for the first time ever, but the celebration was short-lived. The Hartford Hawks put up a fight and for a brief moment in the first half there was a feeling of "we may be on to something here." The final score was 55-79.

After spending last season in the bubble, the Connecticut Sun returned to the Mohegan Sun Arena with their best regular season in franchise history. The Connecticut Sun set a new franchise record for the fewest losses in a season and the team's 26 wins tied the organization's record for most wins in a season.

The team also boasted three major award winners: Coach of the Year Curt Miller, Most Improved Player Brionna Jones, and WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones.