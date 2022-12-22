Top 2022 weather stories for Connecticut

From feet of snow to record stretches of heat and drought: Here are this year's top weather stories for Connecticut.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — While 2022 didn't bring tropical system after tropical system like 2021, it was still a rollercoaster of a year regarding the weather in Connecticut.

The year started with a winter nightmare.

On Jan. 5, a flash freeze left drivers either sliding or stranded. As the rain changed to ice, untreated roads turned into skating rinks, and crashes were numerous.

State police that day reportedly responded to nearly 300 crashes that left 30 people injured across the state.

WOW! Wednesday morning's commute was downright scary. Take a look at this video from Pleasant View Avenue in Bristol and an account from the man who's doorbell camera caught it all. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/8FDOzw5EP0 — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) January 5, 2022

But winter didn't stop there because two days later came to a winter wonderland.

At least, that is for eastern Connecticut.

Over a foot of snow fell from Higganum to Danielson on Jan. 7. Northwest Connecticut missed out with only accumulating 4 inches of snow.

And the snow didn't stop there. Between Jan. 28 and 29, a blizzard visited New London County with blinding snow and wind. About two feet of snow was measured in Moosup but again, the storm spared central and western Connecticut, with only 5 inches falling in Hartford and Norfolk.

But, some people made the most of the freshly fallen powder and even took to the streets with their skis to get around.

🚨🚨🚨 The cross-country skiers are out in Stonington. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Ak5tWXpqF8 — Angelo Bavaro FOX61 (@angelobav) January 29, 2022

January's winter wrath continued to the very last day of the month.

On Jan. 31, a record-low temperature of -2 degrees was felt. Less than a month later, on Feb. 23, a record 71 degrees was recorded.

All was quiet primarily on the weather front until July 29, when an EF 0 tornado touched down in Colebrook during a stormy afternoon. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and damage was mostly contained to fallen trees and branches.

But the real story of our summer weather came from record heat and heat stretches.

This past year will go down as the third warmest summer on record, with Windsor Locks setting the record for the longest stretch of 80+ degrees days in a row.

This summer, the heat was brutal. 2022 will go down as the 3rd warmest summer on record. Windsor Locks set the record for the longest stretch of 80+ degree days in a row.

The heat and growing rainfall deficit made the drought a hot topic in 2022. Connecticut struggled through a severe drought starting in July and lasting through October. There was so much crop loss that struggling farmers were approved for federal disaster assistance.

By Labor Day, the drought ended in floods. Two days of heavy rain and severe storms provided the eastern part of the state with up to 7 inches of rainfall. Windham and New London counties were hit hardest by the drought in the beginning.

That beneficial rain was followed by tropical moisture associated with Tropical Storm Ian on Oct. 1 and the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole by Nov. 11.

---

Rachel Frank is the chief meteorologist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rfrank@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM