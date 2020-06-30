2020 UConn Huskies Coaches Road Show debuts July 1 | How to watch

The show will feature Geno Auriemma, Dan Hurley and Director of Athletics David Benedict.

The UConn Huskies Coaches Road Show enters its third year. The show usually takes place at different locations around the state, which allows fans to come out in person. But due to concerns around COVID, this year UConn will host their first ever virtual edition of the show.

The show will feature Geno Auriemma, Dan Hurley and Director of Athletics David Benedict. They will be talking about the excitement about returning to the BIG EAST and the upcoming basketball season. It’s light-hearted and a fun opportunity for UConn fans to see the two coaches interact with each other.

Where to watch:

The first installment of the 2020 UConn Coaches Road Show, presented by Lewis Real Estate Services, is scheduled to air on @UConnHuskies Facebook Live on Wednesday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

See an encore of the show on the FOX61 Facebook page July 2 at 7 p.m.