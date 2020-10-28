2021 Boston Marathon postponed, 'at least' until the fall

This year's marathon was initially postponed until the fall and later canceled outright.

BOSTON — Next year's Boston Marathon has also been postponed.

The Boston Athletic Association says that it won't hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off "at least until the fall of 2021."

This year's marathon was initially postponed until the fall and later canceled outright. It was to be the 124th edition of the world's oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race.