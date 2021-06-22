2021 Travelers Championship: By The Numbers

The Travelers Championship brings a star-studded field of professional golfers to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell every single year.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The field of 156 golfers return to TPC River Highlands to play in this year’s tournament.

The Travelers Championship brings a star-studded field of professional golfers to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell every single year.

Last year, the typical raucous and lively crowd on the course all four days of play was silenced, as no fans were allowed in attendance at the tournament, and golfers played on an eerily quiet TPC River Highlands.

Now, fans are returning to this year’s tournament, with protocols in place to keep people safe and protected, while allowing everyone to enjoy the fun and excitement the Travelers Championship has to offer.

Every year, history is written in the books of the Travelers Championship, and this year is sure to be no different.

156: The number of golfers competing in this year’s Travelers Championship.

$7.4 million: The purse that will be awarded to the winner of this year’s tournament.

$1.368 million: The share of the purse the winner will take home.

1952: The first year the Travelers Championship was played in Connecticut, under the name of the “Insurance City Open. The Travelers Championship would undergo several different namesakes, once being named for legendary entertainer and longtime supporter of the tournament Sammy Davis Jr.

1958: The year golf legend Arnold Palmer won his first PGA Tour tournament in the United States at the Insurance City Open, when it was being played in Hartford.

Four: Many golfers have won the tournament on multiple occasions, but Billy Casper, Jr. is the only one to have won it four separate times. Casper won the tournament in 1963, 1965, 1968, and 1973.

Over $44 million: The amount of money the Travelers Championship has donated to charities and organizations throughout the state, and the region, since its inception in 1952. Dozens of charities have benefitted every year from the annual tournament.

$1.6 million: The amount of money the Travelers Championship donated in 2020 to 115 charities and organizations in the state and region.

