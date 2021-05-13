2021 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships to be played at Pratt & Whitney Stadium

Fairfield University will host the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships from May 29-31.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Teams from across the country will compete for the 2021 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship title at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

Fairfield University will host the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships from May 29-31 and tickets are now on sale.

Here are ticket details:

All Sessions: $140

Session 1 - NCAA DI Semi-Finals: $70, $45, $25

Session 2 - NCAA DII & DIII Finals: $20

Session 3 - NCAA DI Finals: $50, $30, $20

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

To follow your favorite NCAA Men’s Lacrosse teams, click here.

