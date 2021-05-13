2021 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships to be played at Pratt & Whitney Stadium

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Teams from across the country will compete for the 2021 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship title at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
Fairfield University will host the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships from May 29-31 and tickets are now on sale.
Here are ticket details:
- All Sessions: $140
- Session 1 - NCAA DI Semi-Finals: $70, $45, $25
- Session 2 - NCAA DII & DIII Finals: $20
- Session 3 - NCAA DI Finals: $50, $30, $20
