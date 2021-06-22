Boston Marathon returns to Patriots’ Day in 2022

The 2021 race is scheduled for October 11

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Runners will return to Beantown next year for the Boston Marathon, which officials announced Tuesday will be back on its traditional date!

The Boston Athletic Association said the 126th Marathon will be held on Patriots Day in 2022.

This marks the first time the race will be held on Patriot's Day since 2019.

Officials say this year's race will be held October 11 if road races are allowed to take place under Massachusetts' COVID-19 restrictions.

Registration for next year's race will begin on November 8, 2021.

Registration is not first come, first served and applications will be accepted until 5:00PM ET on Friday, November 12, the B.A.A. said.

“Athletes from around the world strive to earn a place on the Boston Marathon start line each and every year," said Tom Grilk, B.A.A. President and Chief Executive Officer. "The return to racing on the third Monday in April 2022 will certainly be one of the most highly anticipated races in Boston Marathon history. Though we are in the initial planning stages for 2022, we hope the traditional race date will also be complemented by a more traditional field size.”

The Boston Athletic Association says it has “cautious optimism” the event will take place. Last year’s marathon was postponed from April to September and ultimately canceled outright.

It marked the first time since 1897 that the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race was not run. Plans for this year’s race are pending approval from the eight cities and towns that are part of the marathon route.

