2022 CIAC Football State Championships

HARTFORD, Conn. — North Haven beats Killingly 51-34 to win Class MM State Championship

North Haven and Killingly were tied 21-21 at halftime. The Nighthawks only threw the ball once all game, an incompletion. They ran 49 times for 477 yards and seven touchdowns. North Haven wins its first state title ever.

Anthony Sagnella, North Haven Head Coach: "It's what you pursue in sports. I can't be happier with this group. They had the courage to set the goal and raise the bar high and go after it. This is for all the guys that have come before them that have tried and done it. They did it for them."

Ansonia beats Bloomfield 28-21 to win Class S State Championship

Bloomfield was resilient. Trailing 14-0, the Warhawks scored 21 unanswered points to take the lead. Christopher Kaminski ran for a 20-yard touchdown with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to help lift Ansonia to victory. The win is the Chargers' 21st state title, a CIAC record. Ansonia ends the season beaten (13-0) for the 20th time in the program history.

Thomas Brockett, Ansonia Head Coach: "Has anybody ever been behind six times in the second half and finished the season undefeated? The heart of these kids is second to none."

Christopher Kaminski, Ansonia Quarterback: "There wasn't any yelling. There wasn't any screaming. Coach looked at us and said, 'We've been here four times before. You know what to do.' And we got it done."

Greenwich beats Fairfield Prep 37-17 to win Class LL State Championship

Led by Charlie Dixon's three interceptions, the Greenwich defense dominated Fairfield Prep. The Cardinals jumped out in front 27-0 and never looked back. It's the ninth CIAC state championship for Greenwich.

Anthony Morello, Greenwich Head Coach: "It's an amazing feeling. I'm so happy for these guys. Especially this bunch of seniors. They came in during a changing of the guard. They were here a month after I was hired in 2019. They're always going to be my first group of freshmen. For them to go out the way they did tonight, on top of the LL, it's the greatest feeling in the world."

Joel Barlow beats Valley Regional / Old Lyme 61-6 to win Class SS State Championship

Danny Shaban had five rushing touchdowns in the victory to help Joel Barlow earn its first state championship in school history.

TJ Cavaliere, Joel Barlow Head Coach: "I don't know if I would've predicted this. I thought they were a very good team. I think a couple of breaks went our way and we took advantage of it."

Danny Shaban, Joel Barlow Quarterback: "Best feeling in the world, you know? We've been manifesting this since freshman year and it's come true."

Notre Dame-West Haven beats Berlin 35-8 to win Class M State Championship

Matthew Piechota threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 59 yards on 10 carries for Green Knights. Jacob Staton ran the ball 23 times for 94 yards and two scores to help capture the program's 4th state championship.

Joe DeCaprio, Notre Dame-West Haven Head Coach: "Our kids have learned how to overcome adversity. We played in this type of game week in and week out. They learned from last season and I could not be more proud of those kids."

Matthew Piechota, Notre Dame-West Haven Quarterback: "The guys came to play today and we won. I couldn't be happier with this group of guys. It's such a special group."

New Canaan beats Maloney 16-13 to win Class L State Championship

Down 13-6 in the fourth quarter, Hunter Telesco scored a game-tying touchdown and Ty Groff drilled a go-ahead field goal for the Rams to win the 13th state title in program history.