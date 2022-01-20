2022 NCAA Men's lacrosse championships returning to Rentschler Field

The games will be played May 28-30.

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships will once again be played in East Hartford.

The best teams in the country will take the field in Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field from May 28-30. The event is hosted by Fairfield University.

The University of Virginia won last year in East Hartford. The championship was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia beat Maryland 17-16 to become repeat champions and end the Terrapins' chances at a perfect season.

After taking a quick lead in the first quarter, Maryland was unable to stop the attack of Virginia's offense. The Cavaliers mostly held a tight lead in the game after that.

The two colleges connected to the DMV region battled it out till the very end, with Maryland having one last shot at the back of the net with ten seconds left. The Terps had to rally from a deficit of five goals late in the fourth to make it so close in the end.

All-Session tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit RentschlerField.com. Tickets are priced as follows for All Sessions: $120, $75, and $45. Individual sessions will go on sale at a later date. Stay tuned for more info.

