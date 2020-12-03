ACC Tournament canceled amid coronavirus concerns

BREAKING: ACC Tournament has been canceled.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Moments before tipoff on Thursday, the ACC canceled the remaining games of the tournament due to growing concerns over coronavirus.

Here's the full statement from the ACC:

Earlier today, ACC Commissioner John Swofford said the games would go on without fans, but he reiterated that the situation could change at any time during the tournament. The situation went from no fans to no games in less than 12 hours.

"If we need to make a change in the next few days, we will do so, that's the type of fluid situation we're in," said Swofford.

The quarterfinal match-ups were supposed to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Swofford said when the tournament began, organizers were hopeful the tournament would be completed as planned, but that changed.

Late Wednesday night, tournament officials announced the rest of the games would only be conducted with essential personal and fans would not be allowed to attend.

The move comes as officials across the country, both inside and outside the sports world, try to get ahead of the coronavirus outbreak.

Thursday morning North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed there are 12 coronavirus cases in the state, including 2 new cases in Forsyth County.

As for the future of another ACC tournament where Greensboro would get first preference as a host, Swofford didn't commit to anything but said: "my heart bleeds for Greensboro."

