After getting swept by Atlanta, is this rock bottom for New York Mets?

The Mets were swept in a three-game set against the Braves after blowing leads in all three games.

NEW YORK — The New York Mets are relieved to be heading to Pittsburgh after what transpired the last three days in Atlanta against the Braves. Not only did the NL East Division-leading Braves sweep the Mets out of Truist Park, but the Mets had three-run leads in each game and lost all of them. It’s the first time in franchise history that’s happened.

The Mets are now three games under .500 at 30-33 and are eight and a half games behind the first-place Braves in the division standings. They were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays at home leading into this series, so they’re now on a six-game losing streak.

Some fans and sports radio hosts are declaring this as rock bottom for the Mets and calling for the team to blow everything up and start over again, but are they being too dramatic?

Ryan Finkelstein, the host of the Locked On Mets podcast, discussed this series and explained how Truist Park has become a house of horrors for the Mets recently.

“The Braves own the Mets. They just do,” said Finkelstein. “They swept them last year to win the division. And it certainly looks like they’re going to win their sixth straight division title this year unless the Marlins can catch them.”

Finkelstein also said about Thursday’s loss - which was not only a come-from-behind win for the Braves, but an extra-innings walk-off win - “That type of loss is the one where you just have to laugh. Either laugh or cry. And what are you gonna do?”

The Mets had run out of bullpen options in the 10th and put reliever Tommy Hunter in, and he got two outs. But then he hung a pitch right down the middle to Ozzie Albies, who hit it into the seats to send the Braves fans home happy and the Mets to their team plane, wondering what the heck just happened.

Reliever David Robertson, who gave up the game-tying home run to Orlando Arcia in the ninth inning, which forced extra innings, said via MLB.com, “We're frustrated. You can sense it. You see it. We're not playing well. We know it. We're a good team. We're just not doing what we need to do.”

The series was not without other drama. MLB home-run leader Pete Alonso was caught taunting pitcher Bryce Elder after he gave up a home run to the first baseman in the first game—a 6-4 loss for the Mets, and then coincidentally, Alonso was hit on the wrist in the second game of the series by Charlie Morton, and now appears headed to the injured list.

It was an ugly series all around for the Mets between the three blown leads and losing two games started by Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, who they’re paying a lot of money to be the co-aces of the team. And it doesn’t get any easier for them as they head to Pittsburgh to take on the surprising Pirates, who are currently only one game out of first place in the NL Central.

So is this really rock bottom for the Mets? It may very well be if they can’t make it out of Pittsburgh without at least one win.