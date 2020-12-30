AHL scheduled to begin season on February 5, 2021

The American Hockey League Board of Governors approved the structural framework on Wednesday.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — On Wednesday, the America Hockey League announced the season will begin on February 5, 2021.

In a statement from the league President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson, the league's Board of Governors approved the structural framework for the new season.

The AHL, which is the home of the Hartford Wolfpack and the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, originally canceled its season back in May.

Howson added that details are still being ironed out but with the decision, teams and their National Hockey League partners will be able to determine their plans for the upcoming season.