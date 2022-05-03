Former Husky Akok Akok transfers to Georgetown University

Akok quickly emerged as a fan favorite in his freshman year, leading the conference in blocked shots, while scoring and rebounding with energy and enthusiasm.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Akok Akok, once a popular player for the UConn men’s basketball team, has a new home at Georgetown University.



Akok making it all official with a post on his Instagram account. The former five-star recruit spent three seasons in Storrs and will have two years of eligibility with the Hoyas.



Akok battled injuries and was sidelined for many months with an Achilles tendon tear. This season he saw his minutes diminish and entered the transfer portal.



He becomes the fourth Husky to leave Dan Hurley’s program. Jalen Gaffney, Rashool Diggins and Corey Floyd Jr. will all sport new colors for the 2022-23 season along with Akok, who will play his former Big East team twice as a member of the Georgetown Hoyas.

