x
Sports

Former Husky Akok Akok transfers to Georgetown University

Akok quickly emerged as a fan favorite in his freshman year, leading the conference in blocked shots, while scoring and rebounding with energy and enthusiasm.
Credit: AP
Connecticut forward Akok Akok (11) reacts against Seton Hall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

CONNECTICUT, USA — Akok Akok, once a popular player for the UConn men’s basketball team, has a new home at Georgetown University.

Akok making it all official with a post on his Instagram account. The former five-star recruit spent three seasons in Storrs and will have two years of eligibility with the Hoyas.

Akok quickly emerged as a fan favorite in his freshman year, leading the conference in blocked shots, while scoring and rebounding with a ton of energy and enthusiasm.

Akok battled injuries and was sidelined for many months with an Achilles tendon tear. This season he saw his minutes diminish and entered the transfer portal.

He becomes the fourth Husky to leave Dan Hurley’s program. Jalen Gaffney, Rashool Diggins and Corey Floyd Jr. will all sport new colors for the 2022-23 season along with Akok, who will play his former Big East team twice as a member of the Georgetown Hoyas.

