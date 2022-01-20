Albertus Magnus College Athletics changes attendance policy

The changes are effective for both indoor and outdoor sporting events.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Increased COVID-19 positivity rates in Connecticut have led to Albertus Magnus College changing its spectator policies.

Spectators for indoor events like swimming & diving, women's basketball, and men's basketball, must be members of the Albertus Community.

Players on the home and away teams will also be allowed to bring two family members to the facility as long as they are in compliance with the school's vaccination policy.

All guests must have received primary vaccination and a booster shot or provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours prior to their visit if not booster eligible. Guests must also wear masks at all times, the college said.

For outdoor sports, the college will continue to allow spectators at all events with no limit on the number of people in attendance.

Those in attendance at outdoor events still must comply with the same school vaccination guidelines and continue to wear masks throughout the game.

Tickets for both indoor and outdoor events are $5.00 for general admission, while children 12 and under are free.

To find out more news on Albert Magnus Athletics, refer to their website www.albertusfalcons.com.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM