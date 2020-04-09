AP source: Cam Newton to be Patriots starting quarterback

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton is officially the new starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. A person familiar with the situation says Newton was announced as the starter during a team meeting.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly announced the decision.
The move was expected after the 2015 league MVP outperformed second-year Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer during training camp.
Newton, who signed with the Patriots in July after being released by Carolina, succeeds Tom Brady following his departure to Tampa Bay in free agency.