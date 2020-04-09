AP source: Cam Newton to be Patriots starting quarterback

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly announced the decision.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton is officially the new starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. A person familiar with the situation says Newton was announced as the starter during a team meeting.

The move was expected after the 2015 league MVP outperformed second-year Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer during training camp.