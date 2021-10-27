Atlanta Braves beat Houston Astros to win Game 1 of World Series

But for Connecticut's Charlie Morton, the news wasn't as good.

HOUSTON — The first game of the World Series was a "good news, bad news" day for Connecticut native Charlie Morton.

Morton, who went to Joel Barlow High School in Redding, started on the mound for the Atlanta Braves but ended up leaving the game with a right fibula fracture after being hit with a ground ball. He pitched two-and-a-third innings, striking out Jose Altuve and two other batters. He is expected to be out for the remainder of the World Series.

In the first inning, it didn’t take the Braves' hot bats to get it going as the lead hitter Jorge Soler crushed a pitch to deep left field for a solo shot and the Braves were up 1-0 early on.

In the third inning, Adam Duvall blasted one to left and it was all Braves.

The Astros would get two runs late but the Braves would go on to win Game One, 6 to 2.

The bullpen of the Braves was a key to Game One and it lifted the team like it has all year and into the postseason.

Game Two is set for tonight and the first pitch will be at 8:09 p.m.

Edward Ford is a producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at eford@fox61.com.

