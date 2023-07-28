In Avon, top water skiers take to the lake

A regional competition makes a stop in CT.

AVON, Conn. — Just off Old Farms Road in Avon, the competition moves fast. Battling temperatures near 100 degrees was a little easier for the nearly 200 water skiers who have come to Avon for the "2023 Radar Eastern Regional Water Ski Championships".

Standing along the banks of the Pond at Avon (aka "Old Farms Skiers"), Dana Hinman, a longtime water ski competitor, Avon native, and assistant tournament director for the event said the event is essential to compete on the national stage.

“There are events every weekend that lead up to the national championships which are in two weeks in West Palm Beach, Florida. You have to come here to go there, Hinman said. "We're known across the country as one of the best lakes for waterskiing."

The competition features a variety of different age groups and three primary disciplines: Ski Jumps, Trick Skiing, and the Slalom event.

Mike Tilton, from Natick, Massachusetts, a competitor skiing the slalom event in the 65-to-70-year-old division said, “if you can keep in shape, it’s a great sport for that, what’s really great is all the age groups ski in the same tournament.”

Local product, Brody Keller, a 19-year-old from New Hartford noted he has competed in tournaments all over the country.

"It always feels great getting into the water, but the adrenaline rush you get, especially going over that jump over there, there’s nothing else like it!" Keller said.

Tilton, who won in his division for the slalom event, added that the competition is really all about community, “we’re all here because of six (slalom) buoys, so the six buoys got us here for skiing and then, of course, you develop your friendships.”

The Eastern Regional Water Ski Championships are in happening in Avon through Saturday, July 28, 2023, and are located at 164 Old Farms Road. Admission is free to the public. To learn more click here.

