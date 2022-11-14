Azzi Fudd leads No. 5 UConn to 83-76 win over No. 3 Texas

UConn stayed unbeaten against Texas (1-1) in 10 meetings.

STORRS, Connecticut — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 on Monday night in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams.

Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0). UConn stayed unbeaten against Texas (1-1) in 10 meetings.

UConn led by five at the half and built the lead to double-digits behind Fudd in the third quarter. The lead ballooned to 17 points before the Longhorns scored eight straight to get back within single digits with just over 2 minutes left. Fudd, a sophomore guard, squashed the comeback hopes with a 3-pointer from the wing that restored the double-digit advantage and put the game away.

Sonya Morris, a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points. Texas was missing guard Rori Harmon, who has been sidelined with a toe injury.

