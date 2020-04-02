‘Baby come back’: Julian Edelman begs his QB Tom Brady to stay in New England

FOXBOROUGH, MA — Patriots fans have been in a frenzy ever since learning that Tom Brady could potentially leave New England after his 20-year career with ...

FOXBOROUGH, MA — Patriots fans have been in a frenzy ever since learning that Tom Brady could potentially leave New England after his 20-year career with the team.

The beloved, longtime Patriots quarterback can become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March.

Now, his wide receiver Julian Edelman is joining in with a hilarious plea for Brady to return to New England for the upcoming season.

Edelman posted a picture Tuesday of his face photo-shopped onto actor John Cusack’s body from “Say Anything’s” famous boombox scene. His caption: “Baby come back @TomBrady.”

At the top of the year, fans were unsure if the six-time Super Bowl champion would return to the gridiron in general.

Brady hinted in a Instagram post he would play another season in the NFL, writing “In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again,” he wrote. “And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

During the Super Bowl Sunday, Brady took his teasing a little further in an ad for Hulu where he says, “I’m not going anywhere.”