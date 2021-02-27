Back in the game | How to get recruited during a pandemic

The idea of playing sports in college may now seem out of reach for seniors graduating this year, but it doesn't have to be.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As student-athletes slowly return to action, many are questioning if they'll be able to play at the next level. Fox 61 Sports anchor Kainani Stevens explains how student-athletes can market themselves to colleges and what coaches are looking for in their recruits.

It may not look like what we are used to, but high school sports are slowly returning to Connecticut. Modifications like facemasks and social distancing are a small price to pay if it means athletes get to play the game they love. Some student-athletes are returning to the court or the ice for the first time since last March. Other sports like football and wrestling are still waiting for the go-ahead.

"The reality is that you need to be creative and take your future into your own hands," said Hugh Gallagher, men's basketball coach at the University of Hartford.

The NCAA has banned in-person recruiting until at least the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gallagher suggests players use this time to market themselves and think outside the box.

"Talk to coaches about paying for a year and earning a scholarship," said Gallagher. "There is going to be limits on scholarships, and that's the hardcore reality for all schools. The more you are proactive, the better chance you have."

Prep school or junior college is another option for those without any potential landing spots after senior year.

Bloomfield football standout Anthony Simpson is a success story in that regard. Simpson had no Division I offers after his senior year at Bloomfield High School despite being one of the state's best athletes.

Simpson chose to go to Trinity-Pawling School in upstate New York for a postgraduate year. One of Simpson's mentors and trainers reached out on his behalf to the University of Arizona. The new defensive coordinator, Don Brown, has strong Connecticut ties and decided to take a chance on Simpson.

Personal connections can pay off big time, and word of mouth is crucial.

"The hard part is you don't know the people," explains Dan Hurley, UConn men's basketball coach. "They don't know your culture because they don't get to visit and see it."

7-Footer Donovan Clingan of Bristol doesn't lack interest from college coaches. Clingan has over a dozen offers from Division I programs trying to coax him to their school. Deciding without ever stepping foot on campus has become the hardest part.

"I got all these offers over the summer," said Clingan. "I want to go check all these schools and their gyms, but I can't do that. I'm on zoom calls looking virtually, but it's not the same as looking in person. That part is hard. "

High school coaches are now playing a bigger role as facilitators for their players.

"There's been a handful of coaches who text or call every day," said Tim Barrette, Clingan's coach at Bristol Central. "They ask how he's doing. They want to know these kids because they aren't going to get to meet them until June or July, hopefully."