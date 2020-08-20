x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Baseball

2 positive tests in Mets organization; 2 games postponed

The organization canceled Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins, as well as Friday's game against the Yankees.
Credit: AP
New York Mets relief pitcher Dellin Betances, left, hands the ball to manager Luis Rojas (19) as he is relieved during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

QUEENS, N.Y. — Major League Baseball says the New York Mets have received two positive tests for COVID-19 in their organization, prompting the postponement of two games. 

The finale of the Mets’ four-game series at Miami was called off an hour before it was scheduled to start Thursday night. Friday’s game between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field was also postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted. 

The Marlins were still scheduled to travel to Washington for a series against the Nationals beginning Friday.  

Related Articles