Boston Red Sox to get new look for Patriots Day

The Sox will be the first of seven clubs to debut the uniforms being rolled out by Nike and Major League Baseball throughout the 2021 baseball season.

BOSTON — Well. That's ... different.

The Boston Red Sox will be sporting a new look for Patriots' Day featuring bright yellow and pale blue uniforms for the players.

The new look is part of the Nike MLB City Connect Series uniforms, "designed in collaboration with Nike to capture the spirit of Patriots’ Day weekend and the unique bond between the club and the City of Boston."

The Red Sox are the first of seven baseball clubs to show off the uniforms being rolled out by Nike and Major League Baseball throughout the 2021 baseball season.

"The new uniforms will be worn on April 17 and 18 when the team plays the Chicago White Sox," officials said. "The Red Sox will continue to wear the white B Strong jerseys on Monday, April 19, worn annually since 2013."

Those jerseys are worn in remembrance of the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing.

According to a press release, "The Red Sox worked with several creatives and cultural influencers from Boston and the region who embody the boldness of the design.

Red Sox unveil Patriots' Day uniforms 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Here are the dates for when each of these uniforms will hit the field:

- Red Sox: April 17

- Marlins: May 21

- White Sox: June 5

- Cubs: June 12

- D-backs: June 18

- Giants: July 9

- Dodgers: Late August

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.