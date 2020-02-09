Chapman suspended 3 games for throwing near Brosseau's head

NEW YORK — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended for three games a day after he threw a fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone received a one-game suspension and was also fined an undisclosed amount following the events during the game.
Rays manager Kevin Cash received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount after being ejected during the game and for his comments afterward.