Baseball

Chapman suspended 3 games for throwing near Brosseau's head

Yankees manager Aaron Boone received a one-game suspension and was also fined an undisclosed amount following the events during the game.
Credit: AP
Third base umpire Jansen Visconti, center, restrains New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, right, after the Tampa Bay Rays and Yankees traded words after the Yankees' 5-3 victory in a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The altercation ensued after Chapman threw a high pitch at Rays pinch hitter Michael Brosseau in the final at-bat of the game. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended for three games a day after he threw a fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.  

Yankees manager Aaron Boone received a one-game suspension and was also fined an undisclosed amount following the events during the game. 

Rays manager Kevin Cash received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount after being ejected during the game and for his comments afterward. 

