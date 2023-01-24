Matt Barnes, CT native and UConn alum, DFA'd by Red Sox

Barnes was a part of Boston's 2018 World Series team and made his first All-Star game appearance in 2021. He was also signed to an extension in the summer of 2021.

BOSTON — Bethel native and UConn alum Matt Barnes has been designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The team announced on Twitter in their free-agent signing of outfielder Adam Duvall, they had to make room on their 40-man roster to add him so Barnes was the person they let go off the roster.

Barnes, 32, pitched in relief for the Red Sox his entire career starting in 2014. He was a part of Boston's 2018 World Series-winning team, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers and in 2021 he made his first All-Star game appearance.

Barnes signed an extension with the Red Sox in the summer of 2021 in a deal that guaranteed him close to $19 million. But after posting one of the worst seasons in his tenure with the franchise in 2022 going 0-4 with a 4.31 ERA in just 44 games played, the Red Sox have decided to part ways with him. He's still owed $7.5 million in 2023, as well as a $2.25 million buyout on a team option for the 2024 season.

To make room for Duvall on the 40-man roster, Boston designated RHP Matt Barnes for assignment.

