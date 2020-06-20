Yankees, Mets to hold spring training in New York

The Yankees will conduct spring training at Yankee Stadium and the Mets will conduct spring training at Citi Field.

NEW YORK — As New York State continues to reopen in phases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that the Yankees and Mets will both hold spring training in New York this year.

Cuomo says the Mets will host a soft opening this week for players who want to begin preparing.

"COVID-19 has disrupted so many of the traditions New Yorkers know and love, and our inability to root for our home teams has been acutely felt all throughout this crisis," Governor Cuomo said.

"Thanks to New Yorkers' incredible efforts to slow the spread, we've determined it's possible for the Yankees and the Mets to safely conduct spring training in the state this year and are thrilled to begin reopening America's national pastime right here in New York. In a bleak time and in a season that obviously had significant hurdles to deal with, to have a spring training camp in New York is the first bit of really good news when it comes to baseball that we've had in a long time."

Of the 68,830 tests conducted in New York State on Friday, 716, or 1 percent, were positive. This brings the statewide total to 387,272 confirmed cases in New York State.