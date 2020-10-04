x
Ex-Ranger Hamilton indicted, accused of beating daughter, 14

If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison.
This undated file photo provided by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department in Fort Worth, Texas shows Josh Hamilton. Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her. A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the 38-year-old Hamilton on Monday, April 6, 2020. He remains free on $30,000 bond after he turned himself in to authorities on Oct. 30. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison. (Tarrant County Sheriff's Department via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her. 

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the 38-year-old Hamilton on Monday. He remains free on a $30,000 bond after he turned himself into authorities on Oct. 30. 

If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison. His attorneys say the Texas Rangers Hall of Famer is innocent of the charge.

 His 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton's ex-wife, that her father struck her after he became enraged by a comment from her.