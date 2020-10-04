Ex-Ranger Hamilton indicted, accused of beating daughter, 14

If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the 38-year-old Hamilton on Monday. He remains free on a $30,000 bond after he turned himself into authorities on Oct. 30.

If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison. His attorneys say the Texas Rangers Hall of Famer is innocent of the charge.