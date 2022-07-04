Go Time for the Goats: Hartford prepares for Opening Day

The Hartford Yard Goats get ready for the 2022 season.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Yard Goats held their final media day before Opening Day on Wednesday afternoon. In sharp contrast to last year's event when it was held via Zoom, and the year before when there was no season at all, baseball is finally back in full swing in the Capital City.

Hartford finished last in their division in 2021, so team improvement is the primary goal. While the Yard Goats have added new talent to take the field with standout returners, they will have their work cut out for them as they adjust to new rules all across Minor League Baseball.

"Honestly, I look at it in an optimistic way," said Yard Goats infielder Coco Montes who led the team in doubles last year. "A lot of rules, like the pitch clock, are going to help the fans enjoy the game more."

Just like last season, there will be a pitch clock to limit the number of times pitchers can take between deliveries. Also, pitchers are allowed to step off the rubber only twice per at-bat - otherwise, it's considered a balk and the runners get to move up 90 feet. For hitters who have routines that disrupt pitchers' timing, they'll have to adjust too.

"We know that we kind of have to have a little pep in our step walking up there," said Yard Goats outfielder Jameson Hannah. "But I'm going to try to go up there and stick with my routine, do what I do best.

"Hopefully that clock won't mess with me too much," said Hannah.

First pitch against Binghamton on Friday is at 7:05 p.m.

