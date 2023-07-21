Go Whale! Yard Goats reunite hockey heroes for Whalers Alumni Weekend

6th edition of a fan fest returns to Dunkin Park.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Fans for the Hartford Yard Goats get a bonus this weekend and it's from another arena. It’s the sixth edition of the Hartford Whalers Alumni Weekend when the Yard Goats fly in former players from across North America.

Jeff Dooley, the broadcast voice of the Hartford Yard Goats said it’s among the most popular promotions of the season.

“People are like when is the date? When can we get tickets because the Whalers returning means so much to so many," said Dooley.

In 2023, there are 19 former Whalers coming for what is a three-day fan fest.

Whalers centerman Andre Lacroix, who played in Hartford from 1978 to 1980 said, “Let’s face it a lot of these guys – we haven’t seen each other in 30 years, and this is one weekend I look forward to every year.” Lacroix, who at age 78 still hits the ice weekly, added, “People still remember us here and that means something, we look forward to it, it’s unbelievable.”

Scott Daniels, a Whalers forward who played at the Civic Center from 1992 to 1997 said, “To be here again and to be part of the action, that means everything.” Dooley added, “It’s all about the community and the passion, and to bring a former NHL team back and have some of the alumni here, I think is really special.”

Hartford Whalers Alumni Weekend 2023 is July 21-23. Additionally, on Sunday, July 23, FOX61 will take part in “Scooper Sunday” at the park, where some of the newscasters will serve ice cream to help raise funds for the Jordan Porco Foundation which works to prevent teen suicide.

