Baseball

Hartford Yard Goats announce auditions for National Anthem

The team is welcoming singers of all ages to upload videos or register for an audition.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Yard Goats are hosting auditions to find singers to perform the National Anthem at Dunkin' Donuts Park this upcoming season.

Singers can all register in person on Saturday, March 5 at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A time slot will be assigned once the participant completes the registration process.

Singers of all ages are encouraged to upload a video of them singing the National Anthem and submitting it on Dropbox at yardgoats.com.

The Yard Goats' first game of the 2022 season is on Friday, April 8 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

