Hartford Yard Goats announce auditions for National Anthem

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Yard Goats are hosting auditions to find singers to perform the National Anthem at Dunkin' Donuts Park this upcoming season.
Singers can all register in person on Saturday, March 5 at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A time slot will be assigned once the participant completes the registration process.
Singers of all ages are encouraged to upload a video of them singing the National Anthem and submitting it on Dropbox at yardgoats.com.
The Yard Goats' first game of the 2022 season is on Friday, April 8 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
RELATED: From tragedy to triumph, Connecticut's Steve Emt to represent Team USA at the 2022 Paralympics
Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.
----
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.