Hartford Yard Goats announce auditions for National Anthem

The team is welcoming singers of all ages to upload videos or register for an audition.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Yard Goats are hosting auditions to find singers to perform the National Anthem at Dunkin' Donuts Park this upcoming season.

Singers can all register in person on Saturday, March 5 at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A time slot will be assigned once the participant completes the registration process.

Singers of all ages are encouraged to upload a video of them singing the National Anthem and submitting it on Dropbox at yardgoats.com.

The Yard Goats' first game of the 2022 season is on Friday, April 8 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.