Coaching staff returning for 2023 Hartford Yard Goats

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Colorado Rockies have informed their Double-A affiliate Hartford Yard Goats, that the entire coaching staff from their 2022 season will be returning for 2023.

In 2022, the Yard Goats set a franchise record for most wins in a season going 77-60.

Manager and Southington native Chris Denorfia will be returning for his third season as Yard Goats manager, and rejoining him is hitting coach Tom Sutaris, pitching coach Blaine Beatty and bench coach Luis Lopez. Coy Coker will begin his first season as Athletic Trainer and Mason Rook returns as Physical Performance Coach.

"I can't say enough about my staff," Denorfia said. "I'm so excited we have the same guys coming back next year. They're all fantastic in what they do. They have free-reign to be the best versions of themselves as well."

Denorfia played 10 years in the Major Leagues with Cincinnati (2005-06), Oakland (2008-09), San Diego (2010-14), Seattle (2014), and the Cubs (2015).

"I say it every year, I cannot imagine a better job for me," Denorfia explained. "When I started I wasn't really sure 'am I going to like this,' and I've truly come to love it. Part of it is because I get to do it here. I get to do it in my community where I grew up."

Denorfia, 42, managed the Yard Goats to that franchise record of 77 wins in 2022 and had four players from the squad reach the Major Leagues. In the past two seasons under his watch, nine Yard Goats have made their MLB debuts.

“We are extremely excited that Chris is returning to manage the Yard Goats for another season in Hartford,” Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. “It is nice to work with someone who knows our community so well, and is so supportive to our fans and partners. Chris is really the complete package and we can’t wait to get going in 2023.”

