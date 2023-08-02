Hartford Yard Goats announce jam-packed 2023 promo schedule

Fans can expect all new themed days, jerseys, giveaways, celebrity appearances and more for the upcoming season.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Yard Goats fans rejoice! Another year of baseball is on the way and Dunkin' Park in Hartford will play host to not just great baseball games, but fireworks, giveaways, celebrity appearances and more.

On Wedneday, the team announced its 2023 promotional schedule and there is a lot to look forward to.

Fans will be treated to post-game fireworks shows after every Saturday evening game and all 69 home games will have a promotion, theme or giveaway.

The Yard Goats will also introduce three new alternate jerseys this season. The “Hometown Series,” the “Hartford School Boys,” and the “Bouncing Pickles."

The Yard Goats will host their opening night on Thursday, April 6 vs. the Bowie Baysox.

Whaler Tribute:

“Whalers Alumni Weekend” will take place on July 21 and July 22 as the Yard Goats host the Somerset Patriots. The Yard Goats will be wearing special hockey-style uniforms to pay tribute to the former NHL franchise. Many former Hartford Whalers players will be part of a festive weekend which will include a luncheon, on-field pregame ceremony, and autograph session. Many historic Whalers moments and highlights will be shown to the fans on the outfield video board.

Celebrities:

Actress Kate Flannery, who played Meredith on The Office, will take part in a fun night celebrating the hit television show on May 3. Actor John O’Hurley, who is known for his portrayal of J. Peterman on the well-known sitcom Seinfeld, will be part of the fun on August 31.

Fans will have the opportunity for a special VIP meet-and-greet with both actors.

New Theme Nights:

Yard Goats also added several new theme games so that fans can feel the spirit inside Dunkin’ Park.

90’s Night on August 2

Tie Dye Night on September 6

Video Game Night on June 7

Golden Ticket Night July 6

Unicorn Night on June 22

Biz Kids Night on July 19

Marvel:

The Yard Goats will wear special edition Marvel Super Hero-branded jerseys on-field during a game with other Marvel-themed activities and promotions taking place throughout the game on May 18 and the Yard Goats will be dressed in a Marvel-themed Yard Goats jersey for their game against the Portland Sea Dogs.

Hispanic Heritage:

The Yard Goats will celebrate baseball’s Hispanic culture and its heritage when they play as Los Chivos de Hartford on May 5, June 8, August 19, and September 9.

Negro League Celebration:

The Yard Goats will once again host a Celebration of Negro League Baseball on June 23 and play as the “Hartford School Boys,” honoring Johnny “Schoolboy” Taylor, who was the first black athlete to play professional baseball in Hartford.

Returning Theme Nights:

Bark in the Park on April 8

Star Wars Night on May 4

Pajama Party Night on June 9

Wizarding Night on August 3

Princess & Pirates Night on August 4

Faith & Family Day on August 5

Country Night on August 17

#HartfordHasIt Night on September 1

Zombie Night on September 7

Irish Night on April 21

Italian Night on August 16

Causes:

Tourette’s Awareness Night on May 19

Pride Nights on June 6 and September 8

Deaf Awareness Night on May 17

Power of Ability Night on June 21

First Responders Night on July 20

Breast Cancer Awareness on July 7

Military Appreciation Night on June 24

Strike Out Cancer in a Cape on August 18

Organized Labor Night on September 2

Roberto Clemente Celebration on August 19

Most Improved Student Nights on April 18-20

The Savannah Bananas will play at Dunkin’ Park on August 14 as part of their world tour.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.