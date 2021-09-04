Helping beyond the baselines, Yard Goats field crew teaches their tricks of the trade

The objective of the day was for the Yard Goats field crew to teach their tricks of the trade to the Knox apprentices, eager to learn from the experts

HARTFORD, Conn. — From the Dunkin Donuts Park infield, it was a chance to reach out to the community.

On Friday, Kyle Calhoon, the sports turf manager for the Yard Goats hosted the crew from Knox, Inc, a community-based organization that, for decades, has been involved with green beautification projects across the Greater Hartford area.

The objective of the day was for the Yard Goats field crew to teach their tricks of the trade to the Knox apprentices, eager to learn from the experts. Calhoon said, “If we can influence one kid today to maybe look at this as a track of learning and education, that would be our goal.”

Knox CEO Patrick Doyle said his hope was to use the day to help place apprentices in full-time landscaping positions.

“What we are trying to do is get jobs for Hartford city residents,” Doyle said, “and really boost their skills.” Justin Williams, an 18-year apprentice at Knox, said his experience inside the ballpark will, hopefully, help beyond the baselines and into the parks and cityscapes of Hartford.

Williams said, “hopefully we can learn something in here and apply it to use out there.” Fellow apprentice, Nyquan Gomez, 19, added, “basically this is a learning process.”

To learn more about Knox Inc click here.

The Yard Goats begin their 2021 season on May 11th.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.