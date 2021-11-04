Martinez comes off COVID list, hits 3 HRs as Red Sox top O's

BALTIMORE — J.D. Martinez came off the COVID-19 list and hit three home runs, powering the Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 14-9 for their sixth straight win.
Martinez got a chance at a record-tying fourth homer in the ninth inning and struck out swinging. He is the last of 18 major leaguers to homer four times in a game, doing it in September 2017 for Arizona. The 33-year-old Martinez was back in the lineup at Camden Yards one day after being placed on the COVID-19 injured list because of cold symptoms. He passed the required tests and went 4 for 6, driving in four runs and scoring four times.
The Red Sox took revenge and continued reversing their fortune in Baltimore. The O's won the home opener at Fenway and went on to sweep the series, leaving Boston with a 0-3 start. After the Sox then swept Tampa Bay in Boston, they went to Camden Yards and returned the favor, sweeping the series and putting themselves in sole possession of first place in the American League East.